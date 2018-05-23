Frankfurt, Germany - Kia has released details of its revamped Sportage, including styling updates inside and out, new safety and infotainment features and a new 1.6-litre turbodiesel four. The facelifted Sportage is set to reach South Africa towards the end of this year, says Kia South Africa, with local specifics and pricing to be confirmed nearer to the time.

Here's what we know so far about the European-spec Sportage that was unveiled on Wednesday.

European customers will also have the option of a new new EcoDynamic+ 2.0-litre ‘R’ 48 volt diesel mild hybrid - the first of what Kia has promised will be 16 ‘alternative power’ models to launched by 2025, including five new hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, five pure electric cars and, in 2020, a new fuel-cell vehicle.

The Sportage’s existing 1.7-litre CRDi turbodiesel has been replaced by a new 1.6-litre ‘U3’ CRDi engine, which Kia claims is the cleanest diesel engine it has yet made. Offered in 85kW or 100kW tuning, the higher-powered versions will be available with all-wheel drive and seven-speed double-clutch transmission.

More visible will be new front and rear bumpers, redesigned head and tail-light clusters, revised ‘ice cube’ LED foglights and new 16, 17 and 19 inch rims, while the range-topping GT-Line model will come with a gloss black hot-stamped grille, a gloss black and silver skid plate, and dark chrome inserts on the side sills and tailgate.

The flight deck features a new steering wheel and revised instrument cluster, as well as new black-and-grey two-tone upholstery; GT-Line models will be available with new black-and-grey two-tone leather seats, or optional black leather with red accents.

Driver aids will include smart cruise control with idle stop, a 360 degree monitor for easier parking and attention warning to keep you alert and focused on your driving, while infotainment is presented on either an 18cm or a 20cm ‘frameless’ touchscreen.