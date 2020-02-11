Seoul, South Korea - After releasing a pair of design sketches last week, Kia is now giving us a clearer view of its upcoming fourth-generation Sorento with these new renderings, while also showing us inside the cabin for the first time with four interior sketches. The new model’s exterior design is certainly more butch than before, particularly at the front end and dare we suggest there’s more than just a little Mustang inspiration in those taillights at the back.

Inside Kia has gone for a wide dual-screen layout for the instruments and infotainment, which stretches out across two thirds of the dashboard. There’s no word on the specific technologies as yet, but Kia has promised a “range of innovations” that include advanced driver assistance gadgets as well as “progressive” infotainment and connectivity features.

The Korean carmaker also claims its new SUV will “raise the standards in its segment for practicality”, with interior space said to be on par with larger vehicles. As with the current Sorento, you can bank on gen-four offering seating for at least seven occupants.

As previously reported, the new Sorento will be the first Kia to slot onto the company’s new-generation mid-size SUV platform. It will also offer a hybrid drivetrain option for the first time, although specific details are still under wraps.