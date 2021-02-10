Kia Picanto crosses over with SUV-inspired X-Line model: SA pricing

JOHANNESBURG - Much like the Renault Sandero Stepway and the recently discontinued Toyota Etios Cross, the new Kia Picanto X-Line models are an attempt to blur the lines between the compact hatchback and crossover SUV, blending the affordability and frugality of the former with the style of the latter.

Launching in South Africa this week, the X-Line is perched at the top of the local Picanto line-up, with the five-speed manual version selling for R237 995 and the four-speed auto for R251 995. For the record, the regular Picanto hatchback models are priced between R183 995 and R228 995.

Incidentally, this isn’t the only crossover that Kia plans to launch in 2021, with the larger Sonet compact SUV set to slot between the X-Line and Seltos.

What sets the X-Line apart?

As you’d expect from this type of ‘pumped up’ hatch, the X-Line can be told apart by a more rugged looking front bumper design, featuring a silver skidplate, as well as black wheel arch mouldings. Also part of the deal is a set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.