Kia Seltos now available as a diesel, and it could be the pick of the bunch
Johannesburg - Kia is expanding its Seltos line-up in South Africa with a new diesel model that might well prove to be the sweet spot in the range.
Until now, Seltos buyers have had to choose between two petrol options: a 90kW 1.6, which being normally aspirated is not necessarily ideal at Reef altitudes, and a perkier 1.4-litre turbo unit with 103kW. The 1.6 has an attractive price tag, starting at R380 995, but the turbo model is on the steep side at R471 995 as it’s only available in lavish GT Line trim.
The new 1.5-litre diesel derivatives, however, only command a R30 000 premium over the equivalent 1.6 models, with prices starting at a more palatable R410 995.
The 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel motor is brawny for its size, with Kia quoting outputs of 86kW and 250Nm, which should be enough to get you from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds.
The diesel is available in two versions: an EX, in which case you get to choose between a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox, and an EX+, which gets the autobox as standard, along with other spec enhancements.
Standard features in the EX include manual air conditioning, a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, auto headlights, six airbags and ABS brakes.
The EX+ adds leather upholstery, auto-folding mirrors and a centre console armrest with integrated storage box.
Both models are available with seven exterior colours, with buyers also able to choose one of three two-tone options.
KIA SELTOS PRICES
1.6 EX Manual - R380 995
1.6 EX Automatic - R398 995
1.5 CRDI EX Manual - R410 995
1.6 EX+ Automatic - R416 995
1.5 CRDI EX Automatic - R428 995
1.5 CRDI EX+ Automatic - R446 995
1.4 T-GDi GT-Line - R471 995