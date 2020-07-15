Kia Seltos now available as a diesel, and it could be the pick of the bunch

Johannesburg - Kia is expanding its Seltos line-up in South Africa with a new diesel model that might well prove to be the sweet spot in the range.

Until now, Seltos buyers have had to choose between two petrol options: a 90kW 1.6, which being normally aspirated is not necessarily ideal at Reef altitudes, and a perkier 1.4-litre turbo unit with 103kW. The 1.6 has an attractive price tag, starting at R380 995, but the turbo model is on the steep side at R471 995 as it’s only available in lavish GT Line trim.

The new 1.5-litre diesel derivatives, however, only command a R30 000 premium over the equivalent 1.6 models, with prices starting at a more palatable R410 995.

The 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel motor is brawny for its size, with Kia quoting outputs of 86kW and 250Nm, which should be enough to get you from 0-100km/h in 11.5 seconds.

The diesel is available in two versions: an EX, in which case you get to choose between a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox, and an EX+, which gets the autobox as standard, along with other spec enhancements.