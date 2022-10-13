Lamborghini marks end of Aventador, and pure V12, with Miura-inspired one-off

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - It’s the end of the road for the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, and the last example to cross the production line is no ordinary model. Created especially for a Swiss owner, the final Aventador Ultimae is the result of a unique personalisation project that was inspired by the legendary Miura Roadster. The latter was a one-off show car created by Carrozzeria Bertone and unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in 1968 as a possible sibling to the Miura tin-top. Sadly, despite its warm reception, it was never put into production.

Now its spirit lives on in this unique Aventador Ultimae, which is painted in a bespoke colour called Azzuro Flake, which replicates the original Miura Roadster. The rocker cover is in Grigio Liqueo with a Nero Aldebaran pinstripe, extending from front to rear of the Aventador and complementing the visible carbon fibre of the sill, front splitter and rear diffuser. The Miura inspiration continues inside, with Bianco Leda leather upholstery for the seats and a dashboard finished in Nero Ade Alcantara with Bianco Leda stitching and a unique embroidered Miura badge. Yes, it’s also the first time we’ve heard those colour names.

As the final Aventador model, this special edition also says goodbye to Lamborghini’s iconic V12 engine in its purely internal-combustion guise. The Aventador’s replacement will reportedly get a brand-new hybridised V12. The 6.5-litre V12 in the final Ultimae produces 574kW and 720Nm, which is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 355km/h. “The final Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae exiting the gates of Automobili Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata home for delivery to its Swiss owner is a special roadster,” Lamborghini said.

