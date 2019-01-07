Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini has hit the refresh button on its ‘baby’ supercar, and the result is what they call the Huracán Evo - which gets a host of stylistic and dynamic upgrades, along with a modernised cabin. But most importantly, the powertrain has now been upgraded to the same spec as the previous Performante version, the 5.2-litre normally aspirated V10 pushing 470kW at a heady 8000rpm and 600Nm from 6500. That’s enough, they say, to blast you from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 in nine secs flat.

Dynamics are sharpened with rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring system, while a new central processing unit, called Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, integrates all of the supercar’s systems to predict and respond to the current driving situation. Drivers can also choose from three modes: Strada, Sport and Corsa.

As for cabin electronics, the Huracán gets some much needed modernisation in the form of a new 21.3cm HMI capacitive touchscreen infotainment centre, which offers Apple CarPlay and Siri compatibility and multi-finger gesture control.

Plonk an extra wad of cash on the counter and Lamborghini will give you a dual-camera telemetry system, operated via the touchscreen and offering advanced recording and analysis.

New trims and a host of bi-colour options bring the cabin up to date, while the Evo exterior is marked out by redesigned front bumper, new side air intakes and 20-inch Aesir alloys, among other updates.

IOL Motoring