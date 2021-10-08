Land Cruiser 300’s larney cousin coming: 2022 Lexus LX to debut next week

While we’ll have to wait until then to see how radical Lexus has gone with its signature ‘spindle’ grille, we do get an early glance at the rear end thanks to the teaser image that you see here. Like the new Lexus NX that was revealed earlier this year, the LX has a full-length rear lighting design that stretches across the tailgate.

Tokyo - With the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 having made its debut earlier this year, the focus now turns to its larnier Lexus LX cousin. The Japanese premium brand has announced that the new-generation LX will make its world debut on Wednesday 13 October at 6:30pm.

All the other important information is under wraps for now, but the rumour mill is in full swing regarding its powertrain options. Some have suggested that the Lexus LX will inherit the 305kW 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 from the LC300, however Cochespias - citing leaked documentation - reports that a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is on the cards for the sake of differentiating the more premium offering. Either way, we do know that the petrol variant will wear the LX600 badge as we see this in the teaser image.

On the diesel front, Lexus has reportedly filed a trademark application for the LX500d badge, Drive reports, which suggests that the new 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine is also in the running for some markets - remember that Lexus badging no longer coincides with engine size as is the case with its German rivals.

With the Lexus LX once again being based on the largest Land Cruiser, it’s a given that it will be extremely good off road.