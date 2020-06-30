Land Rover brings back the Hard Top nameplate for Defender 'workhorse'

Whitley, England - Land Rover is bringing back the ‘Hard Top’ name for the new commercial versions of its Defender 90 and 110 SUVs, which promise to give professionals a “unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort.”

However upmarket businesses in South Africa won’t get to put their signage on one of these Landies as they’re not planned for local introduction.

“Land Rover South Africa has reviewed the potential for introduction of the models and is confident that the mix of New Defender 90 and 110 models scheduled for introduction will fulfil the needs of our customers,” Jaguar Land Rover SA said in a statement.

Due to go on sale abroad later this year, the Land Rover Defender Hard Top models will feature “tough materials and clever storage solutions,” says Special Vehicle Operations head Michael van der Sande.

Being a commercial van, the cabin has no second or third row seats, however, customers can opt for a front-row jump seat that will make it possible to accommodate three occupants.