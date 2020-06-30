Land Rover brings back the Hard Top nameplate for Defender 'workhorse'
Whitley, England - Land Rover is bringing back the ‘Hard Top’ name for the new commercial versions of its Defender 90 and 110 SUVs, which promise to give professionals a “unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort.”
However upmarket businesses in South Africa won’t get to put their signage on one of these Landies as they’re not planned for local introduction.
“Land Rover South Africa has reviewed the potential for introduction of the models and is confident that the mix of New Defender 90 and 110 models scheduled for introduction will fulfil the needs of our customers,” Jaguar Land Rover SA said in a statement.
Due to go on sale abroad later this year, the Land Rover Defender Hard Top models will feature “tough materials and clever storage solutions,” says Special Vehicle Operations head Michael van der Sande.
Being a commercial van, the cabin has no second or third row seats, however, customers can opt for a front-row jump seat that will make it possible to accommodate three occupants.
The Hard Top models will also be available with Land Rover’s camera-based ClearSight digital rear view mirror, which will prove particularly handy then the load area is filled to the brim.
Technical specs have not been released as yet, but Land Rover is promising an impressive payload as well as a towing capacity of up to 3500kg. It also features Land Rover’s Advanced Tow Assist system, which was designed to make reversing manoeuvres easier by allowing driver to steer trailers with their fingertips, using a rotary controller on the centre console.
The vehicle will be available with conventional steel suspension, as well as air suspension.
The Hard Top name dates back to 1950, when these models gave early Series Land Rovers added security and protection from the elements.