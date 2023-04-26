Land Rover Defender Outbound revealed as one of three new models joining the range

Pretoria – Land Rover Defender buyers will soon be even more spoilt for choice, with three new derivatives set to join the line-up. The newly revealed Defender 130 Outbound as well as the 130 V8 and 110 with County Exterior Pack are all due to reach South Africa towards the end of 2023, and they’re available to order from now.

Let’s take a closer look at these three new models: Defender 130 Outbound: Billed as the “ultimate luxury explorer” the new model ditches the third seating row that you normally get in a Defender 130 to give you abundant packing space for those overland adventures. Available exclusively as a five-seater, the newcomer offers 1 329 litres of luggage space when the second-row seats are in place, with a load bay length of 1.267 metres.

But this certainly isn’t a utilitarian overlander. Customers can choose to have the cabin upholstered in either Windsor leather or the more durable resist fabric, both finished in ebony with an ebony morzine headliner. But the cabin is very much designed for active lifestyles, complete with durable rubber floor matting that can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky equipment, and there are additional stowage areas for storing smaller items out of harm’s way.

On the outside, buyers can choose from four colours – Fuji white, Santorini black, Carpathian grey and Eiger grey – and a satin protective film is optionally available. The Defender 130 Outbound will be available in South Africa with the P400 six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine option, with prices to be announced closer to launch. Defender 130 V8: This new option allows you to have the largest Defender body style with the biggest engine, this being none other than JLR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that offers 368kW and 610Nm.

Enough for a 5.7-second 0-100km/h sprint, Land Rover says. Available exclusively in Carpathian grey or Santorini black, the 130 V8 also gets quad outboard-mounted exhausts, Matrix LED headlights, a sliding panoramic roof and 22-inch satin dark grey alloys. Cabin features include ebony Windsor leather with Dinamica suedecloth, a Meridian Sound System, Head-Up Display and what3words navigation technology, among many other amenities.

County Exterior Pack: Land Rover has also added a new County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110 model. Taking inspiration from the original Defender County, it features unique exterior elements, including County graphics along the doors and body sides, illuminated tread plates and 20-inch alloys available in gloss white. Numerous interior colour and material combinations are available, while cabin detailing includes tactile robustec veneer.