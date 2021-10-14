Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition revealed as brawnier looking flagship
Share this article:
Whitley, England - You can’t help but feel a little sorry for the Land Rover Discovery. As capable and practical as it is, of late the seven-seat SUV has been overshadowed by the new Defender and its retro charms. The new Land Rover Metropolitan Edition aims to help bring some sparkle back to the line-up with numerous visual and spec enhancements.
Due to reach South Africa during the first half of 2022, the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition will be the new flagship model in the range, and you’ll tell it apart by its 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels as well as its Gloss Grey detailing, Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, black brake calipers and privacy glass. Inside you’ll find Titanium Mesh trim detailing.
The new edition is available with two straight-six turbocharged engine options, with the D300 diesel model offering 221kW and 650Nm and the P360 mild-hybrid petrol variant producing a wholesome 265kW and 500Nm. Land Rover claims a braked towing capacity of 3500kg for the Discovery.
The Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic HSE specification Discovery and standard amenities include four-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a front cooler compartment and Head-up Display, among other items.
“The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery. The special edition model represents the flagship of the line-up and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies,” said Land Rover brand director Finbar McFall.
Pricing for the new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition will be released closer to launch.