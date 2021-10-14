Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition revealed as brawnier looking flagship

Whitley, England - You can’t help but feel a little sorry for the Land Rover Discovery. As capable and practical as it is, of late the seven-seat SUV has been overshadowed by the new Defender and its retro charms. The new Land Rover Metropolitan Edition aims to help bring some sparkle back to the line-up with numerous visual and spec enhancements.

Due to reach South Africa during the first half of 2022, the Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition will be the new flagship model in the range, and you’ll tell it apart by its 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels as well as its Gloss Grey detailing, Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, black brake calipers and privacy glass. Inside you’ll find Titanium Mesh trim detailing.