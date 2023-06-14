Land Rover Discovery Sport upgraded with new cabin tech, eye-watering price

First launched in 2014 to replace the Freelander, and comprehensively updated in 2019, the Land Rover Discovery Sport has served as the entry point for those buying into the brand. Now JLR has announced a few revisions for the 2024 model year, and the new model is now available to order in South Africa, with prices starting at an eye-watering R1 305 400. This is a 150 grand increase over the previous version, while also making it more expensive than the Range Rover Evoque, which starts at R1 171 000.

The revised model gets a new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is operated via a floating-effect 11.4-inch (28.9cm) curved glass touchscreen. The screen now incorporates the climate functions, as the physical controls of the previous model have been removed to create more storage space and to better accommodate the wireless charging pad that’s now standard. We’re not fans of screen-based climate systems, but Land Rover says it has made the screen system easy to use with the placement of “permanently accessible sidebars” that provide short cuts to key functions like climate, as well as volume adjustment and navigation. This, says the carmaker, allows users to access 90% of tasks within just two taps of the home screen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is now standard, along with Android Auto and there are now two USB-C chargers available in each seating row, with 12V power in the second row and load area. What’s more, all Disco Sport models now feature a digital instrument cluster as well as steering-mounted gear shift paddles. “Discovery Sport now offers a groundbreaking suite of technology features for the whole family thanks to the introduction of the latest Pivi Pro,” says JLR chief engineer James Sanderson. “The reductive new centre console complements the refreshed exterior and liberates even more generous stowage areas.”

Land Rover has also ushered in a few subtle exterior changes, with Dynamic variants receiving a contrast roof and exterior accents in Gloss Black. Buyers can also opt for new alloy wheel designs, described by the carmaker as “bold”. These include new 21-inch Gloss Black rims as well as 19-inch rims in the aforementioned hue or Diamond Turned. Finally, a new exterior colour called Varesine Blue has been added to the mix.

Not much changes on the drivetrain front, although the P300e plug-in hybrid model receives a revised battery with new chemistry allowing for a claimed range of up to 47km on electric power alone. As before, the electric motor pairs with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine for system outputs of 227kW and 540Nm. As before Land Rover is also offering a 2.0-litre turbodiesel derivative that offers 147kW and 430Nm of torque, with claimed consumption averaging 6.1 l/100km. Available tech features in the Discovery Sport include 3D surround cameras, Ground View and the ClearSight digital rear view mirror, among others.