Land Rover's new Discovery Sport has landed: SA pricing and specs

Pretoria - The new Land Rover Discovery Sport doesn’t look very different on the outside, but the British 4x4 specialist’s smallest SUV has been thoroughly revised beneath the skin, while also gaining new technologies and features. The body remains as before, just freshened up at the front with new LED headlights as well as a restyled bumper and grille, while the rear end can be told apart by a new taillight design. The platform beneath, however, has been upgraded in line with the new Range Rover Evoque’s underpinnings, and according to Land Rover the new structure is 13 percent stiffer than than before, with rigidly-mounted subframes that reduce noise and vibrations. Inside you’ll find Land Rover’s latest digital Touch Pro infotainment system, which is not as fancy as the Duo Pro set-up found in the Range Rovers, but it does have all the latest connectivity features, including a 4G Wifi hotspot, CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a wireless charging facility. Because all occupants are going to need to charge their devices at some point, Land Rover has installed 12-volt sockets in all three rows. On the subject of seating rows, a seven seat configuration remains optional, and the seating system has been thoroughly enhanced, with a new 40:20:40 split, fold and slide functionality that allows up to 24 different seating combinations. The seat themselves have been redesigned too.

Land Rover is also offering some new optional features in the form of ClearSight Rear View and Ground View technologies as well as the Activity Key.

The ClearSight Rear View mirror transforms into a video screen at the touch of a button to give you a view behind the vehicle when the boot is packed to the top, while the Ground View system projects camera footage to provide you with a virtual view of the terrain that’s blocked by the front end of the car. Another option is the Activity Key, which is a waterproof wristband that allows you to lock and unlock the vehicle without the traditional key.

There are two engine options available locally, allowing customers to choose between petrol and diesel power.

The petrol unit is a 2-litre turbopetrol that produces 184kW and 365Nm and the diesel is the same cubic capacity, and offers 132kW and 420Nm.

Both come with a bigger fuel tank that now swallows 65 litres.

As before, a permanent all-wheel-drive system is part of the deal, as is Terrain Response 2, which adjusts the car’s settings to suit the driving conditions. The Discovery Sport also boasts a wading depth of 600mm.

South Africans have a wide range of specification grades to choose from, including Base and S trim levels and sportier R-Dynamic variants in S, SE and HSE flavours. The R-Dynamic versions can be told apart by unique bumpers, Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels and Ebony seats with contrast stitching.

Standard features on the base model include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control with second row vents, cruise control, auto lights and wipers, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, front and rear parking aids (with reverse camera) and push-button start.

Also included is a five-year/100 000km service plan and warranty.

DISCOVERY SPORT PRICES

DIESEL

D180 AWD Automatic R749 500 D180 S AWD Automatic R795 500 D180 AWD R-Dynamic S Automatic R819 100 D180 AWD R-Dynamic SE Automatic R855 300 D180 AWD R-Dynamic HSE Automatic R897 800

PETROL

P250 AWD Automatic R759 900 P250 S AWD Automatic R805 800 P250 AWD R-Dynamic S Automatic R829 500 P250 AWD R-Dynamic SE Automatic R865 700 P250 AWD R-Dynamic HSE Automatic R908 100

Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax

