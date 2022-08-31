Larger and more modern than the H1, Hyundai Staria Panel Van is ready for business

Johannesburg – The latest Hyundai Staria has tongues wagging due to its design. While it might look odd, this people-mover is one impressive option within the segment.

However, with the Staria now taking the place of the ever popular H1, some business owners and those in need of a panel van have been worried. Thankfully Hyundai has just unveiled its Staria-based panel van. Here are the details.

The new Staria has answered the calls of previous H1 customers. It is not only longer, wider and taller than the H1 van which it replaces, but it also offers more luxury features and better fuel economy. The trusty H1 Van deserves a long-service award, but the time was ripe to replace it with the Staria Panel Van, which offers newer technology, more space and luxury features that make a journey in it more enjoyable.

The Staria panel van is 103mm longer and 77mm wider than the H1. It is also 65mm taller as well with a 186mm ground clearance. Load volume is up by 509mm, cargo length has been increased by around 125mm and made wider by around 20mm. This increase in size means that the Staria can handle more of your goods than the H1 before it.