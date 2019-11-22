GUANGZHOU, CHINA - It’s fair to say that Lexus is no stranger to electrification, having been one of the early players in the hybrid game, but until now it has never launched a fully electric vehicle. That changes today with the reveal of the UX 300e at the Guangzhou motor show in China. Rather than opt for a standalone design like many carmakers have these days, Lexus has chosen to base its first EV on an existing car, and one that also happens to be its smallest offering, the UX crossover.

While it doesn’t look very different to a regular UX on the outside, under the skin it trades its mechanicals for a 150kW, 300Nm electric motor and a stack of batteries, which are located beneath the floor of the cabin to keep the centre of gravity as low as possible.

So how far can it go between charges? Lexus says 400km, when measured on the NEDC driving cycle.

The car also comes with an Active Sound Control system that transmits natural ambient sounds to allow for understanding of driving conditions, and provide a natural feeling for the cabin’s occupants.