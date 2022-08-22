Lighter and more potent Lamborghini Urus Performante unleashed

Pebble Beach: Lamborghini has sharpened its super SUV, with the lighter and more dynamic Urus Performante making its debut at Pebble Beach on the weekend. The power gain is modest, with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 being dialled up to 490kW, which is 12kW more than before, while peak torque remains at 850Nm between 2300 and 4500rpm.

However, Lamborghini has managed to lower the kerb weight by an impressive 47kg. Thanks to this, the Urus Performante sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, down from the current car’s 3.6s. A lightweight titanium Akrapovič sports exhaust is fitted as standard. A lot has been sharpened below the engine. The new steel springs lowers the chassis by 20mm and the track has been widened by 16mm, with new carbon fibre wheel arches accommodating optional 23-inch or standard 22-inch wheel options that wear specially designed Pirelli tyres.

The aerodynamic package has been enhanced too. A new air curtain draws airflow over the front wheels and a new rear spoiler, complete with carbon fibre fins, increases rear downforce by 38%. The SUV’s cornering capability is further sharpened by a faster-acting rear-wheel steering system and recalibrated front steering designed to provide more direct feedback. There’s also a new Rally mode for high-speed dirt-track driving, with a more liberal approach to oversteer intervention. This comes in addition to the recalibrated Strada, Sport and Corsa drive modes.

“The Urus Performante takes to the road as a lightweight, honed athlete,” said Lamborghini chief technical officer Rouven Mohr. “Its muscular stance, distinctive design, V8 twin turbo powerplant and lightweight sports exhaust establish it through sight, sound and experience as the most exciting contender on every road, track and loose surface. This is a super sports car driver’s SUV,” he added. The cockpit has been flavoured up too, featuring Nero Cosmus Black Alcantara seat upholstery with a new hexagonal stitching design. Other distinctive details include matt carbon fibre garnishes, red door handles and an individualised door sill plate.