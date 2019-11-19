JOHANNESBURG - At R142 999, the Mahindra KUV 100 K2+ is South Africa’s second cheapest car after the Suzuki Celerio GA, which admittedly only costs only R99 less. The little Mahindra is a lesser known player in the entry-level car market, but one that is slowly gaining recognition as the rising sales figures suggest.

And now you can get a KUV 100 NXT K2+ with a little more spice, with the introduction of the #Dare special edition, which will be a permanent addition to the range. It’s currently priced at R155 999.

While the standard K2+ looks somewhat utilitarian with its uncovered steel wheels, the #Dare throws in a set of 14-inch alloy wheels finished in black, as well as ‘#Dare’ side decals on the doors and tailgate.

On the inside, the edition also gains a few features that set it apart from the K2+, including central locking, a custom embossed carpet set, rear parcel shelf and a Pioneer audio system with a smartphone dock that allows you to use your device as an infotainment control centre.

These come in addition to the features already fitted to the K2+, which include air conditioning, power steering, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

A local creation

The KUV100 #Dare is converted from standard K2+ format at a new fitment centre in Gauteng, which features four dedicated assembly lines.

"The #Dare is the product of a long period of market research in which we made sure that it not only fitted the tastes of our target market, but that it did so without breaking the bank,” said Mahindra SA’s CFO Avinash Bapat.

The vehicle will also be offered with a R2099 a month finance package, although keep in mind that this does include a 35 percent balloon payment, which could leave you financially vulnerable if the vehicle's depreciation outpaces your payments.

The vehicle is sold with a three-year/100 000km standard warranty, 2-year/50 000km powertrain warranty and three years of roadside assistance.

IOL Motoring