JOHANNESBURG - At R142 999, the Mahindra KUV 100 K2+ is South Africa’s second cheapest car after the Suzuki Celerio GA, which admittedly only costs only R99 less. The little Mahindra is a lesser known player in the entry-level car market, but one that is slowly gaining recognition as the rising sales figures suggest. And now you can get a KUV 100 NXT K2+ with a little more spice, with the introduction of the #Dare special edition, which will be a permanent addition to the range. It’s currently priced at R155 999.

While the standard K2+ looks somewhat utilitarian with its uncovered steel wheels, the #Dare throws in a set of 14-inch alloy wheels finished in black, as well as ‘#Dare’ side decals on the doors and tailgate.

On the inside, the edition also gains a few features that set it apart from the K2+, including central locking, a custom embossed carpet set, rear parcel shelf and a Pioneer audio system with a smartphone dock that allows you to use your device as an infotainment control centre.

These come in addition to the features already fitted to the K2+, which include air conditioning, power steering, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.