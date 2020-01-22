Mahindra releases new cut-price XUV300 W4 in South Africa









JOHANNESBURG - Mahindra has lowered the entry point into its XUV300 compact SUV range with the release of the new W4 diesel model, which joins the existing W6 and W8 petrol and diesel derivatives. Priced at R234 999, the W4 diesel costs a cool R40 000 less than the W6 diesel model, and it’s also R15 000 less expensive than the W6 petrol variant, which was previously the cheapest option in the XUV300 range at R249 999. It sort of begs the question, however, of why an even more affordable W4 petrol model is not in the pipeline. Mahindra SA says it currently has no plans to introduce such a model. There’s no denying however, that the W4 diesel model comes in at a very attractive price that makes it one of the most affordable compact SUVs in South Africa. But what is it missing in terms of spec? As the pictures illustrate, part of the cost saving includes the fitment of 16-inch steel wheels instead of alloys, but this is also the case in the mid-range W6 model.

Versus the W6, however, the W4 loses the roof rails, door cladding and skid plates.

As for interior luxuries, it also makes do without the W6 model’s steering-mounted controls, height adjustable seat belts, electric tailgate release, follow-me-home lamps, corner braking control and panic braking signal.

It also downgrades from a 17.8cm infotainment system to an 8.9cm unit, in the process losing the W6’s built-in satnav and ‘Bluesense’ app. The five-year/90 000km service plan falls away too, although it is still available as an option.

What does the W4 come with then?

The entry-level derivative is still fitted with manual air conditioning, a four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, remote central locking, power windows and mirrors, dual airbags and ABS brakes.

All in all, the W4 still packs most of the basic safety and luxury features, although you might want to invest in a set of alloy wheels as those are not the best looking steelies in the world.

If you are looking for an XUV300 that’s packed with equipment, you’ll have to stretch your budget to the W8 model (pictured below), which sells for R304 999 in petrol form and R324 999 as a diesel.

For that you get things like automatic climate control, beige synthetic leather seats, cruise control, electric sunroof, keyless start, reverse camera, CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, auto headlights and wipers, front parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome grille, ESP stability control and five extra airbags.

On the subject of safety, the XUV300 was recently awarded a five-star Global NCAP rating, with the highest scores yet in both the adult and child protection categories.

As a reminder, the XUV300 is available with two turbocharged engine options. The petrol unit is a 1.2-litre that produces 81kW and 200Nm, while the diesel is a 1.5-litre that’s good for 86kW and 300Nm. In all cases, power goes to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

