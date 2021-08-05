Manhart boosts the BMW M5 to 608kW, 1050Nm

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY - With 460kW on command, the latest BMW M5 Competition is certainly no slouch. However, German performance tuner Manhart says it saw a whole lot of unused potential in the M5’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and the end result of that thought process is called the Manhart MH5 800. What we’re talking about here is far more than just a software upgrade. Thanks to a Manhart turbo performance kit, intercooler and carbon intake, the Manhart MH5 800 produces an impressive 608kW and 1050Nm, which is a whopping 300Nm increase over the standard model. No performance figures for the Manhart MH5 800 have been released as yet, but it will surely improve upon the regular M5’s 3.3 second 0-100km/h sprint time.

Manhart also upgraded the eight-speed automatic transmission and installed a performance exhaust system, consisting of ‘Race’ downpipes without catalytic converters, stainless steel rear silencer with valve control and four tailpipes finished in either carbon or ceramics. The suspension has been tinkered with too, through the fitment of H&R lowering springs, while its road-hugging ability is further enhanced by 21-inch Manhart Concave One alloy wheels. Other stylistic additions include a Manhart front spoiler, diffuser, rear lip spoiler and matt red metallic MH5 800 badge. The tuner has added some glamour to the cabin too, in the form of a Rolls Royce-style sky roof headliner and carbon decorative elements throughout.