Maserati planning new model onslaught for SA - here’s what to expect in 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Maserati is set to expand its range with five new models in 2021, and although the festivities kick off ‘sensibly’ with a hybrid version of the Ghibli sedan, things will get more heated after that with a trio of Trofeo performance models and the all-new MC20 supercar. Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store. Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Kicking off what Maserati describes as a “new era” for the brand, the Ghibli hybrid will be the first of the new 2021 models to arrive. Technically a ‘mild hybrid’ the drivetrain combines a 2-litre turbopetrol engine with a 47 volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger, which Maserati refers to as an e-Booster. The vehicle boasts system outputs of 243kW and 450Nm, allowing for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.7 seconds, while fuel consumption is listed at 8.5 to 9.6 litres per 100km on the WLTP combined cycle. Remember this is a Maserati, not a diesel Punto.

Maserati Trofeo range

South Africans can look forward to a complete range of Trofeo models this year, says Maserati Johannesburg dealer principal Nagesh Naidoo.

Not only will the company be importing a new consignment of Levante Trofeo models, following the first shipment that arrived last year, but those that prefer sedans can also look forward to the introduction of the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo variants.

All of the above are powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, produced by Ferrari. In its Trofeo state of tune the V8 produces 433kW and 730Nm. According to Maserati the Levante Trofeo will screech from 0-100km/h in as little as 3.9 seconds, while the Ghibli Trofeo does the deed in 4.3 seconds and the Quattroporte in 4.5s.

The Trofeo models feature Launch Control as well as a ‘Corsa’ button that promises a sportier driving style. The vehicles also feature a sharper chassis, unique design elements and 21-inch (Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 22-inch (Levante) alloy wheels.

Maserati MC20

Maserati is leaving the best for last, with the first-ever MC20 supercar scheduled to arrive around midyear. Billed as a ‘have your cake and eat it’ kind of package, the MC20 was designed to storm around a race track with the greatest of precision, while also providing a comfortable and luxurious experience on the way home.

Powering it is a brand new 3-litre V6 turbopetrol with an innovative dual combustion chamber derived from F1. With 463kW on tap, the MC20 is able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds, according to factory claims, while the top speed is listed at 325km/h.

With a kerb weight of less than 1500kg, the new Maserati claims to have the best power-to-weight ratio in its class, and for this you can thank its lightweight structure and carbon fibre chassis.

The car’s name, by the way, harks back to the MC12, which ushered in Maserati’s racing comeback in 2004.

Pricing for the new Maserati models will be released closer to launch.

IOL Motoring