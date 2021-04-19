Maserati’s new Levante Hybrid confirmed for South Africa

MODENA, ITALY - Following in the footsteps of the Ghibli Hybrid that was announced last year, Maserati has revealed the Hybrid version of the Levante SUV.

Like its Ghibli sibling, the Levante Hybrid has been confirmed for South Africa, although final timing has yet to be released.

Despite their names, these new models are actually ‘mild hybrids’ but they do help to kickstart the Italian premium carmaker’s electrification plans. Fully electric cars are also in the pipeline, starting with the replacements for the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, which are due later this year.

The Levante Hybrid follows the same recipe as the Ghibli, with power coming from a 2-litre, four-cylinder direct injection turbopetrol engine that’s paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The powertrain produces 243kW and 450Nm, which should be enough to get this snazzy SUV from 0-100km/h in six seconds and on to a top speed of 240km/h.

Maserati has not provided a claimed fuel consumption figure as yet, as it is pending certification in that regard, but the carmaker has listed CO2 emissions figures of between 231 and 252 g/km on the WLTP cycle.