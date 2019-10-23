TOKYO - Mazda is taking an off-beat approach to its first-ever electric car, the MX-30, which takes the form of a sporty crossover vehicle with ‘suicide’ rear doors, a feature last seen on the RX-8. In a typically Mazda way, the newcomer aims to offer driver satisfaction rather than outright practicality or driving range. The MX-30 is powered by a single electric motor that reportedly produces 105kW, and it’s fed by a 35.5kWh battery that allows a not-so-hot claimed range of around 210km between charges.

“The MX-30 adopts Mazda’s new electric-drive technology, e–Skyactiv, and combines outstanding response with smooth dynamic behaviour to achieve performance that drivers can enjoy naturally,” Mazda promises.

To achieve that, the car is equipped with a system called G-Vectoring Control Plus, which aims to give the driver a strong sense of what the car is doing through torque control and sound.

The MX-30’s cabin is also green at heart, thanks to a selection of materials described as low-impact and sustainable. The console tray, for instance, makes use of Heritage Cork which is harvested from the bark of trees without felling, while the door trim uses fibers made from recycled plastic bottles.