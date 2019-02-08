Johannesburg - Mazda’s Rav4-rivalling CX-5 SUV has been given a spec upgrade for 2019, the models gaining minor interior enhancements and new alloy wheel designs. The highlight here is that Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now standard on all models. Other cabin improvements include additional chrome accents, and a new look for the control panel as well as volume and commander controls.

On the outside, the 19-inch alloys fitted from the Dynamic grade upwards get a new design, while the 17-inch alloys on the Active have been re-coloured.

As before the CX-5 is offered with a choice of 2.0-litre (121kW) and 2.5-litre (143kW) normally aspirated petrol engines and a 140kW 2.2-litre turbodiesel. A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard on most derivatives, but optional on the 2.0 Active and Dynamic, which unless otherwise specified, ship with a six-speed manual.

Priced from R392 400, all models are decently appointed, with even the base 2.0 petrol and 2.2 diesel Active models sporting dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), push-button start, cruise control and a six-speaker infotainment system paired with a 17.8cm screen, which is also linked to a reverse camera.

The 2.0 Dynamic (starting at R418 200) adds extras such as leather seats, with eight-way electric adjustment for the driver, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

In addition to all that, the Individual (priced from R487 900 in 2.0 FWD form and R552 000 if you want it as a 2.5 all-wheel-drive) gains navigation, a Bose 10-speaker audio system, automatic tailgate, Head-Up Display, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist and auto-braking.

At the top of the pile is a 2.2 diesel Akera AWD, priced at R579 900.

IOL Motoring



