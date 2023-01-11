Megane RS Ultime is Renault Sport’s last hot hatch, and it’s coming to SA

Paris – Renault Sport has been a formidable player in the performance hatch game, and its RS models have gained an enthusiastic following in the last 20 years. Sadly, though, that is all coming to an end, with the Renault Sport sub-brand set to make way for Alpine and a battery-powered future. But before then, the performance division is unleashing one more car. Going by the name of Megane RS Ultime, the limited edition model is set apart by a number of unique exterior and interior features.

Renault Sport is set to produce just 1 976 Ultime hatchbacks, to signify its founding in 1976, and Renault South Africa has confirmed that a limited number of them will reach our shores in the second half of 2023. Power comes from the same 1.8-litre turbocharged four that powered the RS Trophy with 221kW and 420Nm, and Renault claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds. The hot hatch is fitted with a lowered ‘Cup’ chassis as well as a Torsen mechanical differential and four-wheel steering. It rolls on Fuji Light 19-inch alloy wheels, shod with the Bridgestone Potenza S007 semi-slicks that were originally developed for the Trophy R.

The Ultime edition is also set apart by a unique double-diamond graphics package, which takes the form of matte black stripes on the bonnet, front doors, rear bumper and (when no sunroof is fitted) the roof. Customers can choose from four colours: Sirius Yellow, Tonic Orange, Pearl White and Black. The RS Ultime also boasts wider fenders, while the window frames, door handles, doors, rear diffuser and fender caps are all finished in black. Inside you’ll be pleased to find a set of Recaro bucket seats with titanium black Alcantara upholstery and an embroidered RS monogram. Standard features include a Bose Hi-Fi system, adaptive cruise control as well as RS Monitor on-board telemetry.

The edition also has unique door sills as well as a numbered metal plate in the centre console, featuring the signature of Laurent Hurgon, the Renault development driver who currently holds the Megane’s Nürburgring, Suzuka and Spa-Francorchamps records. “Megane RS represents 15 years of my work at Renault Sport. Since the Megane II phase 2, we have constantly improved its dynamic performance in order to remain the leader in front-wheel-drive sports cars,” Hurgon enthused. “The records on the Nürburgring Nordschleife are unforgettable challenges, full of passion, adrenaline and emotion. And now, Megane RS Ultime... I am particularly proud to sign the version crowning this wonderful saga.”

