Mercedes-AMG celebrates anniversary in style with G63 Edition 55

Affalterbach - You might not think that AMG has been around for that long, but the performance specialist has been delighting the world with its creations for 55 years now. It all started back in the 1960s when engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher started working on Mercedes racing engines for the German Touring Car series. Following numerous motorsport successes, the company was gradually incorporated into the Mercedes corporate machine, something that was finalised in 1999, and today the division produces more than 50 different performance vehicles.

To celebrate this latest milestone, Mercedes-AMG has announced a special edition Geländewagen called the G 63 "Edition 55". Available in obsidian black metallic or white bright paint, the vehicle is further distinguished by 22-inch AMG cross-spoke alloy wheels in a matt tantalum grey finish. The edition is also fitted with the AMG Night Package and attention to detail extends as far as the fuel filler cap, which is in silver chrome with AMG lettering. A contrasting black and red colour scheme defines the interior, including the two-tone nappa leather seats, and stainless steel door sill trims welcome the driver with red illuminated AMG lettering. You’ll also find “AMG 55” lettering on the steering wheel and the velour floor mats feature red “Edition 55” embroidery. Matt carbon interior trim elements round off the cabin garnishes. Owners can also look forward to a customised AMG Indoor Car Cover, featuring a breathable outer skin and an antistatic inner fabric made of flannel.

Power comes from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which produces 430kW and 850Nm. It’s paired with a 40:60 ratio all-wheel drive system with three diff locks and a nine-speed automatic transmission. "From a two-man start-up in 1967 to a state-of-the-art development site including its own engine manufacturing facility for high-performance vehicles and more than 2000 excellently qualified employees in 2022 - the success story of Mercedes‑AMG over the past 55 years is simply impressive,” says Mercedes-AMG. “The same applies to the G‑Class, which has remained true to itself for over four decades in the course of its unique career. Its long history and still genuine character makes it the perfect first well-wisher for me on our 55th birthday.”

