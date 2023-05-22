Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic now available in South Africa in limited numbers

Pretoria – The Mercedes-Benz GLB was introduced to the local market towards the end of 2020, with only two models on offer. A sportier Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic has now been quietly added to the manufacturer’s website locally.

Although launched to the market in November 2020, Mercedes-Benz South Africa only held a media launch of the vehicle in April 2022 (read our review here). Two models, a GLB 250 4Matic and GLB 220d 4Matic were launched however former Vice President for Marketing and Sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars, Selvin Govender, announced that 2022 would see the introduction of the GLB with AMG treatment, albeit in very limited numbers.

Thanks to delays of an entire year, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic has finally arrived to local shores, however only 35 units have been shipped. The units will only be available through Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s online store.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is known for its practicality and this AMG version retains that, with a sporty twist. Up front is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of 225kW and 400Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via the AMG Performance 4Matic all wheel drive system, with cogs being handled by an AMG Speedshift DCT 8G transmission. The 0-100km/h acceleration is completed in a claimed 5.3 seconds.