Mercedes-AMG Performance Tour takes over Kyalami Gran Prix circuit

By: Mpho Mahlangu We recently attended the Mercedes-AMG Performance Tour which saw many exciting and iconic vehicles on display and on offer to drive around the iconic racetrack.

As attendees of the first day of the weekend-long event, we were treated to the unveiling of the bonkers Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Boasting a total system output of 620kW and 1 400Nm of torque from its 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and electric motor, the GT 63 S E Performance can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The unit unveiled to us is under homologation and as such, South Africans can only expect to see it on local soil in 2024. We will confirm local pricing and specification closer to the launch date. The next exciting vehicle unveiled to us was the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 which we were also able to take for a spin around the iconic racetrack.

Powering the sleek sports car is the familiar 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with F1 derived technology. Power outputs are rated 280kW and 480Nm with an additional boost of 10kW and 150Nm. This allows the SL 43 to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 275km/h. Mated to the engine is the AMG Speedshift 9G multi-clutch transmission (MCT). One of the highlight features in the SL 43 of course is the electrically operated fabric soft top which saves 21kg over the previous metal vario-roof, whilst lowering the centre of gravity, essentially aiding the handling capabilities. Operation of the soft top takes just 15 seconds to open or close at speeds up to 60km/h. After patiently waiting for my turn, I jumped into the hot seat and with Sport Plus engaged via the rotary AMG steering wheel buttons, I set off. Acceleration is impressively quick with the soundtrack also quite decent.

Handling is equally as impressive, as proven on certain challenging corners around the racetrack. The SL 43 can carry a significant amount of speed into a corner with grip levels that inspire a lot of confidence too. Steering feedback is direct and makes for a pleasant experience when tackling corners. The SL 43 is now on sale and prices kick start at R2 449 500. Next on the agenda, we took to the skid pan which involved the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, the Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic and the Mercedes-AMG A45s 4Matic+. Our highlight was the A45s 4Matic which we took around the skid pan. Powered by the same M139 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine as the SL 43, in this application, the turbocharged motor produces 310kW and 500Nm.

The power that the motor produces along with the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system packaged in a somewhat light-weighted hatchback proved to be the stars of the show at the AMG Performance Tour. Around the skidpan, the A45s 4Matic+ felt extremely agile and blisteringly quick too. Apart from offering unimaginable levels of grip, it was also quite playful when you wanted it to be. In fact, I could say that it was my favourite car of the day as I believe it raises the bar when it comes to hot hatches. And of course, it too has the soundtrack to match its impressive go. We will of course reserve final judgements for when we’ve spent a greater deal of time with it. The Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic and A45s 4Matic+ are priced from R1 112 751 and R1 257 457 respectively.