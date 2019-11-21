LOS ANGELES - Mercedes-AMG is taking its SUV game to the next level with a trio of medium-large models wearing the hallowed ‘63’ badge. The new GLE 63 4Matic+, GLE 63 S 4Matic+ and GLS 63 4Matic+ are all powered by the latest 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol motor, mated to the company’s EQ boost mild hybrid system for the first time.

The standard GLE 63 produces 420kW and 750Nm, with 0-100km/h coming up in a claimed 4.0 seconds, while the S version cranks out 450kW and 850Nm, and sprints in 3.8s. The larger GLS 63 is not offered in S guise, but in ‘plain’ form it still matches the 450kW and 850Nm outputs of its smaller S sibling, while doing the 0-100 dance in 4.2s.

All three get an additional 16kW boost through the mild hybrid system, which includes an EQ Boost starter-alternator and 48-volt on-board electrical system. The engine also saves fuel through a cylinder deactivation system.

The engine is paired with a TCT 9G transmission and as you’d expect at this level, the dynamic equation includes 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive with fully variable torque distribution and an electronically locking rear differential. Air suspension with continuously adjustable damping is also part of the equation here, as is active roll stabilisation. In the unlikely event that you want to venture off the beaten path in a vehicle with 21 or 22 inch alloy wheels and low-profile rubber, the vehicles are equipped with ‘Trail’ and ‘Sand’ driving programs. This, among other things, raises the suspension by 55mm. Selecting one of the ‘Sport’ drive modes, on the other hand, lowers the vehicles by 10mm.