Stuttgart, Germany - The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA might be more of an SUV and less of an A-Class hatch on stilts this time around, but the compact crossover hasn’t lost any of its performance aspirations, as evidenced by the reveal of the all-new GLA 45 AMG variants. And when it comes to those all-important performance aspirations you’ll be glad to know that the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic+ and GLA 45 S 4Matic+ follow the exact same script as their A45 S siblings - with power coming from the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine.

In its full-fat GLA 45 S guise, the 2-litre turbopetrol unit is tuned to produce 310 kW at 6750rpm and 500Nm from 5000 revs, while the ‘regular’ 45 S is good for 285kW at 6500rpm and 480Nm from 4750rpm. It’s likely that only the 45 S will be offered in South Africa.

Against the clock, the GLA models are just three tenths of a second slower from zero to 100km/h than their hatch counterparts, with the GLA 45 S taking 4.3 seconds and the regular 45 S needing 4.4s according to manufacturer claims. Top speeds are electronically limited to 270km/h and 250km/h for the two respective versions.

Putting power to all four wheels is the familiar eight-speed DCT 8G dual-clutch gearbox and AMG-tuned 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, which can also selectively distribute torque between the rear wheels as needed thanks to the presence of two multi-disc clutches in the rear diff. Although the AWD is “fully variable” between the front and rear axles too, there is no mention of a Drift Mode, although the ‘Master’ function does apparently offer a vehicle balance with “slight oversteer”.