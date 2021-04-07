Mercedes-Benz CLS gets a nip and tuck for 2021

STUTTGART - The Mercedes-Benz CLS ‘coupe sedan’ has been given a subtle refresh for 2021, which includes a sharper exterior design and a few improvements inside.

While there are no radical alterations on the outside, the grille and front bumper have been reshaped and there is a fresh range of alloy wheel designs, also available in a variety of colours, including high-gloss black, depending on the package chosen. What’s more, those models equipped with the AMG Line Exterior gain unique AMG-specific styling components, including a front apron with black trim and aerodynamically shaped flics in high-gloss black.

Inside the CLS receives a new steering wheel design in Nappa leather and with high-gloss black spokes with silver chrome edging. Two new trim finishes, also applied to the centre console, are available in the form of open-pore brown walnut and high-gloss grey wood. The range of leather seat upholsteries has also been expanded, with Neva Grey/Magma Grey and Sienna Brown/Black joining the catalogue.

The engine line-up carries over largely as before, although it’s worth mentioning that in March the company introduced a new CLS 300d 4Matic turbodiesel model featuring a 195kW 2-litre engine and a mild hybrid system that adds an extra 15kW worth of electric boost. In international markets Mercedes also offers a CLS 200d with 143kW and a six-cylinder CLS 400d with 243kW, while petrol options include the four-cylinder CLS 350 with 220kW, the six-cylinder CLS 450 4Matic that producers 270kW and this variant also gets a 16kW mild hybrid boost, as does the CLS 53 4Matic AMG derivative, which carries with a 320kW version of the aforementioned 3-litre turbopetrol engine.

The South African engine range will be announced closer to launch.