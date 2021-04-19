Mercedes electric family expands again with seven-seat EQB

SHANGHAI AUTO SHOW - Following hot on the heels of the EQS flagship sedan that was unveiled last week, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off yet another electric car, and this one slots in at the lower end of the range.

As its name implies, the GLB is closely related to the current combustion engined GLB compact SUV. It’s 46mm longer, but sits on an identical 2829mm wheelbase, and there’s seating for up to seven occupants.

The GLB that you see here is a China-specific flagship version in AMG Line trim and with 215 kW on tap, but it’s unlikely that the European-spec model that’s due to be released later in the year will be very different from this. Depending on the market in question, several derivatives will be offered, some front-driven and others sporting all-wheel drive.

Initial European versions, featuring a useable battery capacity of 66.5 kWh, will allow a claimed driving range of up to 478km on the NEDC cycle or 419km when measured on the WLTP cycle. However, a longer-range version is already in the works, Mercedes says.

Helping to mitigate the dreaded range anxiety is a navigation system with ‘electric intelligence’. This system not only works out the quickest route to any particular destination, but also takes into account the charging power that’s available as well as the duration of possible charging stops.