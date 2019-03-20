Stuttgart - Over the past year Mercedes-Benz has been hitting the refresh button on its various C-badged models and now it’s time for the GLC Coupé to get its midlife enhancement. Like its conventional GLC sibling that was revealed in facelifted form recently, the X4-rivalling, sloping-roof variant gets a new front end design as well as fresh engines and infotainment gadgets.

Key among the latter is the installation of the company’s MBUX multimedia system, featuring an ‘artificial intelligence’ voice command system that responds to “Hey Mercedes”.

The basic dashboard design remains as before, but apart from the aforementioned infotainment upgrade, there’s also a new digital instrument cluster as per the other ‘C’ models, and buyers can opt for a new ‘Magma Grey’ interior colour scheme.

Functionality is enhanced too, through a multifunctional touchpad on the centre console and two new multi-function steering wheel designs.

The options list includes Energising Comfort Control, which combines various systems - including lighting, music, climate and massage functions - to create a series of wellness programmes.

Mercedes-Benz has also expanded the range of driver assistance gizmos to include an exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function, a tail-end-of-traffic-jam feature and Trailer Manoeuvring Asist.

The big design changes take place at the front end, where - as per the regular GLC - the Coupé gets a larger and more angular grille flanked by pointy headlights.

The GLC Coupé is also new in places you can’t see (unless you open the bonnet), with fresh engines joining the line-up at launch, and more scheduled for later in the year.

The turbopetrol engines have become ‘mild hybrids’ through the integration of a 48-volt on-board electrical system, called EQ Boost in Mercedes speak. The belt-driven starter-generator facilitates both energy recuperation and power boost, ultimately also saving fuel in the process.

The South African engine range has not been announced as yet, but overseas customers get to choose from two petrol variants and three diesels, all with four cylinders and all turbocharged.

The GLC 200 petrol is good for 145kW plus 10kW of electric boost, while the GLC 300 is rated at 190kW + 10. On the diesel front there's a GLC 200d (120kW), GLC 220d (143kW) and GLC 300 (180kW).

IOL Motoring



