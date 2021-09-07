Mercedes-Maybach EQS concept previews future flagship SUV
MUNICH - There are big changes afoot at Mercedes-Maybach and the Concept EQS that you see here paves the way for the prestigious sub-brand’s first battery-powered SUV model.
Given that the carmaker is referring to it as a ‘near-production’ model, the showroom version probably won’t look too different to the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS that you see here.
As you’d expect the new vehicle is built around the company’s new electric-vehicle architecture that also underpins the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE sedans. The design study features an exclusive two-tone exterior paint finish in Obsidian Black Metallic and Zircon Red Metallic with a fine pinstripe in chrome as a visual dividing line. The B-pillars are also chrome plated and have been exclusively finished with a subtle brand emblem pattern.
The Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS has doors that open automatically, to reveal a lounge-inspired cabin with two individual rear seats, as well as “faux fur” floor covering and a High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system. Mercedes-Maybach has also included a vase for floral decorations, situated on the large ‘floating’ centre console between the rear seats.
While the privileged owner is relaxing in the back, the driver will get to enjoy a MBUX Hyperscreen that extends across the dashboard, with Maybach-specific displays.
The company says there will also be a non-Maybach version of the EQS SUV, and it will debut in 2022, before its more prestigious sibling hits the scene.
Mercedes has not disclosed any of the technical information as yet, but the powertrain options for the SUV are likely to mirror the EQS sedan model, which is currently offered in single-motor (245kW) and dual-motor (385kW) guises, and the company has also just announced an AMG EQS 53 4Matic version with 560kW and 1020Nm. The Mercedes-Maybach SUV is likely to get this powertrain, which manages to whisk the sedan model from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds.
