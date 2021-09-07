Mercedes-Maybach EQS concept previews future flagship SUV

MUNICH - There are big changes afoot at Mercedes-Maybach and the Concept EQS that you see here paves the way for the prestigious sub-brand’s first battery-powered SUV model. Given that the carmaker is referring to it as a ‘near-production’ model, the showroom version probably won’t look too different to the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS that you see here.

As you’d expect the new vehicle is built around the company’s new electric-vehicle architecture that also underpins the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE sedans. The design study features an exclusive two-tone exterior paint finish in Obsidian Black Metallic and Zircon Red Metallic with a fine pinstripe in chrome as a visual dividing line. The B-pillars are also chrome plated and have been exclusively finished with a subtle brand emblem pattern. The Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS has doors that open automatically, to reveal a lounge-inspired cabin with two individual rear seats, as well as “faux fur” floor covering and a High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system. Mercedes-Maybach has also included a vase for floral decorations, situated on the large ‘floating’ centre console between the rear seats. While the privileged owner is relaxing in the back, the driver will get to enjoy a MBUX Hyperscreen that extends across the dashboard, with Maybach-specific displays.