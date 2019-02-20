Stuttgart - With the release of the Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition, the writing is on the wall for the two-seat roadster that was previously known as the SLK. Available abroad in four engine guises (SLC 180, SLC 200, SLC 300 and SLC 43 AMG), the edition will also be available with a particularly bright Sun Yellow exterior paint option, which is a nostalgic nod to the official ‘Yellowstone’ launch colour of the original SLK of 1996 - and back then that colour was quite bold by Mercedes standards.

Other unique styling garnishes include bumper trim strips in silver chrome or black (depending on the exterior colour you choose), as well as Final Edition badging and five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels. The SLC 43 Final Edition gets a host of high-gloss black trim elements as well as black treatment for the alloy wheels.

Sports seats are standard inside, as are two-tone nappa leather seats in black and silver pearl with alpaca grey top stitching - this colour scheme also extending to the door trims. As a final garnish, the head rests and gear selector have a carbon-look leather finish and bear silver SLC lettering.

The power units, as mentioned, remain as per the standard SLC models, the range topped by a 287kW/520Nm twin-turbo V6, but also offering four-cylinder options, including a 2-litre turbo four with 135kW and 180kW output levels.