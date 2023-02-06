Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed joins SA line-up as new flagship

Johannesburg - Until now the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has been offered in a one-spec-fits-all format in South Africa, but now the importer is adding some luxury to the mix with a new range-topper. Joining the existing GLS grade is a new GLS Exceed derivative, which gains a raft of new features.

In addition to a tilt and slide panoramic sunroof with an electrically operated cover and LED illumination, the new derivative gains Mitsubishi’s new Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System. This gadget was designed to reduce the severity of a collision when the driver accidentally hits the accelerator pedal at speeds of below 10km/h. Blindspot Warning and heated exterior mirrors have also been added to the mix for the new flagship model. For the record, all Mitsubishi Cross variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, Head-Up Display, cruise control and leather seats, which are electronically adjustable upfront.

While the regular GLS model is offered with a choice between Mitsubishi’s 2.0-litre normally aspirated engine (110kW, 198Nm) and 1.5-litre turbopetrol (110kW, 250Nm), the GLS Exceed is only offered with the latter. Power goes to the front wheels through an ‘eight-step’ CVT gearbox. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T GLS Exceed is priced at R560 000, while the 1.5T GLS is yours for R519 990 and the 2.0 GLS retails at R479 990. Prices include a three-year/100 000km warranty and five-year or 90 000km service plan.

