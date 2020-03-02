Mitsubishi Outlander gets new look, more features and lower price

Johannesburg - Mitsubishi is sweetening the deal for those seeking a family-sized SUV with all-wheel-drive. The facelifted Outlander seven-seater has arrived in South Africa sporting a new look, lower price tag and beefed up specification.

You can tell the 2020 model apart by its new ‘Dynamic Shield’ front bumper and grille design, complete with boomerang shaped elements, as well as by its redesigned alloy wheels and new rear bumper highlights.

Inside you’ll find upgraded leather seats, new dashboard trim and a redesigned 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a reverse camera and park distance control.

There is only one model derivative, badged GLS, and it comes fully loaded. With a price tag of R499 995, it’s also sixty grand cheaper than the previous version.

It has also gained some new cabin features, such as electric lumbar support and seat warmers for the front seats, a new dual-zone climate control system with rear vents, electric parking brake with auto-hold and additional storage compartments for the pear passengers, who also now receive their own USB inputs.