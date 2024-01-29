Mitsubishi Outlander range topped and tailed with three new models for SA

Until now the Mitsubishi Outlander has operated in the shadows of the midsized SUV market, but the local importer wants to change that with a newly expanded line-up. The latest generation Outlander, now based on the Nissan X-Trail, was initially available in just two flavours - GLS and Exceed - when it was launched locally in mid-2023.

But now the range is being expanded to include the new entry-level GL, midrange GLS Plus and range-topping Exceed. All are powered by the familiar 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a CVT gearbox with eight programmed steps. The engine produces 135kW and 245Nm and power goes to all four wheels through Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system. What’s standard across the grades:

The new entry-level GL model ships with 18-inch alloys, synthetic leather and suede seat upholstery, heated front seats and door mirrors, ESS (Emergency Stop System), 7.0-inch (17.78cm) driver display and 8.0-inch SDA (20.32cm) infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity and reverse camera with front and rear parking sensors. The GLS model features 20-inch alloys, LED foglights and turn signals, powered tailgate, keyless operation system, three-zone climate control, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) full digital instrument cluster. The GLS Plus adds a Multi Around Monitor to the aforementioned mix of features.

The Aspire takes it all a step further with a panoramic sunroof, full leather seats with eight-way power adjustment upfront and an upgraded 9.0-inch (22.86cm) infotainment system with built-in navigation. Stretch your budget to the new range-topping Exceed and you also also get to enjoy a 10-speaker Bose premium sound system, wireless phone charger, multi-around-view monitor, a pull-up sunshade and door mirrors with position memory and reverse auto tilt. “The expansion of the Outlander range will allow more South Africans to get behind the wheel of this exciting vehicle by offering exceptional value for money across a wider variety of models, fitted with the equipment that meets the exacting requirements of our modern customers,” said Mitsubishi Motors SA marketing head Jeffrey Allison.

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Pricing (January 2024) GL - R699,995 GLS - R759,995

GLS Plus - R769,995 Aspire - R789,995 Exceed - R809,995