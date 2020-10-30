Mitsuoka Buddy is a Toyota Rav4 with old school American styling

TOKYO - So you want all the comforts and conveniences of a modern SUV, but still secretly desire one of those old boxy American 4x4s? A Japanese company called Mitsuoka has just the thing for you.

Its new creation, called the Buddy, uses the Toyota Rav4 as a basis, but gives it a retro-styled makeover. While the Rav4’s basic shape remains, the front end has been completely redesigned to resemble the 1980s Chevrolet Blazer, which means vertically stacked headlights and plenty of chrome, which also extends to the bumper.

The back end also gets a fresh look, with new vertical taillights and an indented tailgate that resembles a classic American pick-up truck. It’s an intriguing mixture of new and old design themes, and we certainly like what we’ve seen so far.

We don’t know how much interior decorating has been carried out, as Mitsuoka hasn’t released any cabin pictures as yet.

According to the Mitsuoka website, the Buddy will be available in five spec variants, offering two drivetrain options, which remain unchanged from the Rav4 offerings. Buyers can choose between a 2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine with 126kW and a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid that’s good for 131kW. Both engines are paired with a CVT continuously variable transmission.