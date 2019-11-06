JOHANNESBURG - With the launch of the new Mini Clubman and Countryman John Cooper Works performance models in South Africa this week, you no longer need to buy a car with a BMW badge to access the company’s most potent four-cylinder engine to date.
That, folks, is the same version of the 2-litre turbopetrol that’s fitted to the BMW X2 M35i and M135i models. It produces 225kW between 5000 and 6250rpm and 450Nm from 1750 to 4500 revs, which - to be specific - is a whole 55kW and 100Nm more than the previous Clubman and Countryman JCW models offered.
Acceleration times improve by up to 1.5 seconds, according to BMW’s quoted figures, with the new John Cooper Works Clubman estate model darting from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and the heavier Countryman SUV trailing slightly at 5.1s.
Compared to the standard 2-litre turbopetrol, the JCW engine has a bigger turbocharger, as well as a reinforced crankshaft, main bearing with an extended cross-section, specific pistons, connecting rods, and a new vibration damper with optimised cooling. A modified exhaust system promising a livelier soundtrack is also something you can look forward to when purchasing one of these potent new not-so-mini Minis.
Currently this engine is not available in the Mini JCW hatch, although it is set to make an appearance in the upcoming GP edition.