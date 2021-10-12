MotoGP-inspired Abarth 595 Yamaha Monster edition hits SA as part of revised range

Johannesburg - This is certainly one way to celebrate a motorsport collaboration. The new Abarth 595 Yamaha Monster edition has been unleashed in South Africa in limited numbers and as part of a refreshed 595 line-up that once again also includes the Competizione and Turismo variants. Limited to just 2000 units worldwide, the Abarth 595 Yamaha Monster edition comes with an aesthetic package inspired by the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team’s YZR-M1. This includes a two-tone blue exterior paint scheme, Tar Cold Grey trim finishes and “Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP” logos on the lower side. A final garnish comes in the form of a Monster ‘claw’ graphic on the bonnet.

Inside you’ll find bespoke Abarth sports seats with blue finishes and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP logos on the integrated headrests, as well as blue interior lining, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with central stripe and a numbered plaque on the centre tunnel. The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is fitted with the familiar 1.4-litre T-jet turbopetrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, but it can also be ordered with a robotised sequential transmission, in which case it produces 117kW. The special edition also boasts a Record Monza sports exhaust system with active valve as well as Koni rear suspension with Frequency Selective Damping technology. Revised Abarth 595 range

The refreshed 2021 Abarth 595 line-up sees the previous 107kW base version falling away, leaving the 121kW 595 Turismo and 132kW Competizione models, both powered by versions of the aforementioned 1.4 turbo motor. Both are available with a choice between manual and robotised transmission. Abarth 595 Turismo Cabrio. The 595 Competizione, meanwhile, is available with an all-new exterior colour in the form of Rally Blue, which is a matt colour inspired by the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally of the 1970s. The Competizione also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels with a design that pays tribute to the Lancia Delta Rally Integrale of the 1990s. The refreshed Competizione cabin includes an Alcantara-covered dashboard, new leather seats and a carbon fibre gear lever.

The 595 Turismo has received some enhancements too, including exclusive diamond-embossed leather seats that are available in a number of colour options. Oh, and Abarth has also changed the name of the ‘Sport’ mode to ‘Scorpion’ mode. Furthermore, all Abarth 595 models come with a seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system that includes a high-definition touchscreen and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity.

Abarth 595 Pricing Turismo 1.4L manual - R399 900 Turismo Cabrio 1.4L manual - R439 900

Competizione 1.4L manual - R479900 Competizione Cab 1.4L manual - R519 900 Yamaha Monster 1.4L manual - R469 900