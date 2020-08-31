Need an enormous SUV that can go anywhere? Nissan’s new Patrol has arrived

JOHANNESBURG - Looking for an SUV that’s luxurious, capable and, well, absolutely enormous? The new Nissan Patrol has landed in South Africa, sporting a new look, improved refinement and fresh technology.

Priced at R1 515 700, it goes up against Toyota’s Land Cruiser 200 VX model as before, and there’s still no diesel option, with the sole engine offering in the Nissan being a 5.6-litre normally aspirated V8 that produces 298kW and 560Nm. It’s certainly got the brawn, but buyers need to be prepared for a hefty fuel bill.

While there are no mechanical changes to speak of, Nissan does claim to have made it quieter, and the suspension has also been upgraded.

You’ll tell the new 2020 model apart by its large V-motion grille as well as its redesigned boomerang-shaped LED headlights and taillights, the latter joined by a large chrome nameplate. The newcomer also sports sequential rear indicators, which is a first for Nissan.

Moving inside, occupants get to sink into newly designed seats with diamond-stitch quilting, and also new is a hand-stitched steering wheel.