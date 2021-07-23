New 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross aims to satisfy Mzansi’s sport-utility craving

JOHANNESBURG - The new Eclipse Cross is not only a game changer for Mitsubishi Motors in terms of the competitiveness of its SUV line-up, but is a segment breaker in the market with its sleek, sporty design and SUV capabilities. The Eclipse Cross is a compelling value proposition for customers, considering the quality and value it offers. “Through dynamic performance, spirited design and progressive technology, the new Eclipse Cross is crafted to ignite passion. It will inspire customers to be bold and to break away from the norm,” says Nic Campbell, general manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

Key features of the new Eclipse Cross range include a striking new exterior design, an extensive list of comfort features, improved practicality, proven performance, impressive safety credentials, enhanced technology and connectivity, and greater value for money. 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Eye-catching exterior design The new model’s vibrant styling expresses a fresh sportiness and stylishness, while the sharply sculpted character lines make a bold statement on the road. Its design is a balance between the sporty wedge shape of a coupé and the practicality, space and comfort of a SUV. Apart from lending the Eclipse Cross an adventurous character, this creates a sense of undeniable sophistication.

With an increased length of 140mm, the Eclipse Cross has evolved from being muscularly agile to sleekly athletic. In addition, Mitsubishi’s “dynamic shield” concept gives it an expressive dynamic front face, while new details such as twin oval headlamps contribute to a decidedly high-tech image. The rear has evolved from the previous shape and the split rear tailgate window has been replaced by a sharply sculpted hexagonal design with a single piece of glass. The rear boot end has also undergone a styling change, boasting a sportier look. The rear lamps now have a distinctive three-dimensional Y-shaped design, and extend upward and inward elegantly to follow the shape of the outside of the tailgate glass. 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Additional exterior features include:

Electrically adjustable foldaway mirrors with indicator light Projector LED headlights with levelling device Daytime running lights (DRL)

Dusk-sensing headlamps Front fog lamps Rain-sensing windscreen wipers

Front and rear park distance control Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp Front bumper skid plate

18-inch alloy wheels Roof rails 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Improved interior styling, comfort and practicality

In keeping with the exterior, the cabin of the new Eclipse Cross has an upgraded sporty design and is packed to the hilt with an extensive selection of features. “Spaciousness is one of the greatest strengths of the new Eclipse Cross. Finding a comfortable driving position is easy thanks to electric seat adjustment, now standard for both the driver and passenger seats, whilst maintaining plenty of head and leg room for all occupants,” says Campbell. The longer length of the body also means a larger boot capacity of 437 litres, increasing to 1074 litres with the rear seats folded flat without compromising on the spare wheel tyre size.

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Additional interior highlights include: Smartphone-Link Display Audio (SDA) featuring: Android Auto and Apple Car Play mirroring

Trip information Fuel consumption data Vehicle health indicators

Air-conditioning comfort display settings New premium Mitsubishi power sound system Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Multi-function leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control Bluetooth connectivity with hands-free voice control Paddle shifts

Electric windows front and rear Central locking with auto door lock Full automatic air-conditioning with rear passenger vent duct

Leather seats Electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger Heated seats up front

60/40 split rear seats Accessory sockets and USB ports 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Proven performance

The new Eclipse Cross will be offered in two derivatives. Both are front-wheel drive and feature a continuously variable transmission (CVT). There are two engine options, the first being Mitsubishi’s latest 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo charged petrol engine. It delivers impressive performance of 110kW at 5500rpm, with 250Nm of peak torque on tap between 2000rpm and 3500rpm. This powerplant is coupled with an eight-step automatic INVECS-III CVT gearbox which supports smooth, powerful acceleration and outstanding fuel efficiency. The second engine option is the 2.0-litre MIVEC DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine which uses a multipoint fuel injection system and offers 110kW of power at 6000rpm and peak torque of 198Nm at 4200rpm. Coupled to this engine is Mitsubishi’s six-step INVECS-III CVT. It delivers effortless acceleration from any speed, slick gear changes and a smooth ride, and because it keeps the engine at optimum performance at all times, fuel efficiency is enhanced.

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Impressive safety credentials Like all Mitsubishi models sold in South Africa, the new Eclipse Cross boasts a full complement of advanced active and passive safety features. These include: Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction

Seven airbags Side-impact protection bars ISOFIX child seat anchors

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist (BAS) Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Active yaw control

Hill start assist (HAS) Active stability and traction control (ASCT) Electric parking brake with an auto-hold functionality

Electronic power steering Anti-theft protection Keyless operation system

Rear view camera 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Impressive technology and connectivity Mitsubishi Motors’ Intuitive Technology (MiTEC) is an integrated system of innovations working in unison to guide, protect, alert, connect and even entertain.

One of these is the head-up display (HUD), which reflects relevant vehicle information in full colour on a glass panel above the instrument cluster for easy viewing. The image brightness and display height can be adjusted to suit driver preferences and time of day, and the screen is equipped with auto-retract functionality. “Of course this improves safety – something that is at the core of Mitsubishi Motors – as drivers do not have to take their eyes off the road,” adds Campbell. The new Eclipse Cross also features the addition of Smartphone-Link Display Audio (SDA) system. Connected to the vehicle’s eight-inch display and using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it facilitates access to a smartphone’s compatible apps in order to get directions, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music. Enhanced with the latest premium Mitsubishi power sound system, the Eclipse Cross promises to make each journey a memorable one.

Greater value for money The new Eclipse Cross range is priced aggressively, starting from R459 995 for the 2.0 GLS derivative and R499 995 for the 1.5t GLS offering. Considering the host of added features and benefits over the outgoing model and the marginal difference in price, the new Eclipse Cross is well positioned to cement its place as a class leading compact SUV. “When one considers that the Eclipse Cross has a strong SUV heritage and represents all the best attributes of the Mitsubishi brand, this makes it stand out amongst vehicles that offer affordability and very little else. Here you have a unique, high-quality vehicle that is packed with standard features and offers exceptional value for money too,” Campbell enthuses.