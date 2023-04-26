New 750 S supercar is McLaren’s lightest and most potent car ever

Woking, UK – We haven’t heard much from McLaren for a while, but now it appears that the British supercar maker is back with vengeance. The new 750 S, revealed this week, is the firm’s lightest and most powerful production supercar ever, boasting a power-to-weight ratio of 432kW per ton.

The newcomer is based on the 720 S, but about 30% of its components are new and as a result it’s also 30kg lighter, and with all the carbon fibre and lightweight options selected the supercar boasts a dry weight of just 1 277kg. That’s not much more than your average compact hatchback weighs. This makes an easy workload for its 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that now produces 552kW and 800Nm – up 22kW and 30Nm more than the 720 S. Power goes to the rear wheels only through a seven-speed sequential-shift gearbox (SSG) with revised ratios to optimise acceleration. As a result of all that, the McLaren 750 S can allegedly sprint from 0–100km/h in 2.8 seconds and to 200km/h in just 7.2 seconds.

The 750 S will be available in both coupé and Spyder formats, with the latter featuring a composite retractable hard top, and weighing just 48kg more than the tin-top. This McLaren’s impressively low weight is made possible by numerous factors, including a carbon fibre monocoque structure, carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted to a McLaren production model. Pin-sharp agility is also very much part of the deal thanks to an updated version of McLaren’s linked-hydraulic suspension system (PCC III), which debuts on this car, featuring unique accumulator tuning as well as lightweight springs and shocks.

Compared with the 720 S, the suspension springs are softer at the front and stiffer at the back to benefit both ride comfort and cornering balance. Customers can also opt for a new track-focused braking system upgrade, which combines ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna system, with a new booster and vacuum pump. Inside the vehicle you’ll find a new McLaren Control Launcher button, which allows you to store your favourite combination of chassis, powertrain, gearbox and aerodynamic settings for easy access at the push of a button.