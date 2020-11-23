New Audi S7 Sportback arrives with 331kW twin-turbo V6: SA pricing and specs

JOHANNESBURG - Those seeking a spicier version of Audi’s sleek new A7 Sportback can now opt for an S7 model. Priced at R1 500 500 the S7 Sportback shares its mechanical bits and pieces with the latest S6 sedan, although the new fastback model commands a price premium of R100 000 for its distinctive body style.

While European customers can opt for a 3.0 TDI turbodiesel version of the S7, with 257kW and 700Nm, Audi SA has opted for the petrol version of the S7. This comes with the familiar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 unit, as found in the RS 5, which produces a hearty 331kW from 5700 to 6700rpm and 600Nm from 1900 revs. That’s enough, Audi says, to power it from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds, while the top speed remains electronically governed at 250km/h.

To boost efficiency the engine is paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, which can recover up to 8kW of power during deceleration. The fuel saving is marginal however, at 0.4 litres per 100km.

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive system with a self-locking central diff that - under normal driving conditions - sends 60 percent of the torque to the rear axle. If need be, however, it can send up to 70 percent to the front or up to 85 percent to the back.

Audi’s S Sport suspension with adaptive damping is standard on the S7, but buyers will have to pay more for air suspension and all-wheel steering.