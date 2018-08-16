Munich - BMW has kicked off its teaser campaign for the all-new, seventh-generation 3-Series ahead of its scheduled reveal at the Paris Motor Show in early October. In addition to a set of pictures and a video showing a camouflaged prototype undergoing testing on the Nürburgring, the company has released a few technical titbits.

For starters, the new 3-Series will be up to 55kg lighter than the current car, while also sporting a 10mm-lower centre of gravity as well as “significantly enhanced” body rigidity - not that the current car is exactly flimsy is it?

Although there will certainly be a wide range of engines on offer, starting with the current 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol, the only one that BMW is mentioning for now is a “thoroughly revised” four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a revised eight-speed automatic gearbox.

No outputs have been mentioned, but it is rumoured to be good for at least 190kW in the 330i, 5kW more than the current model, and BMW boasts that it will be five percent more efficient the the current engine.

Road holding is one aspect that the 3-Series has always had taped, and the new model promises to build on that further, thanks to expanded track widths and “comprehensively renewed” suspension and steering.

The ride will be cushier too, thanks to BMW’s first ever application of innovative lift-related dampers that function continuously and progressively in relation to the respective spring travel.

This, says BMW, allows the vibrations that occur when compensating for bumps on the road and during dynamic cornering to be neutralised gently and precisely.

Watch this space for the full run down in early October.

