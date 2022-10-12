New BMW M2 revealed, and it’s more powerful than the old M4

Munich - The new-generation BMW M2 has been unleashed and, you’ll be glad to know, it remains true to the fundamentals of Bavaria’s original pocket rocket, the 2002 Turbo. Unlike its larger M-powered siblings, there is no option of all-wheel drive here – power goes purely to the rear wheels, and there’s a lot more of it. BMW’s M division has increased the power output by a wholesome 66kW. The M2’s 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine thumps out 338kW at 6 250rpm, redlining at 7 200, while 550Nm is available from 2 650rpm.

That should be enough to catapult the compact sports coupé from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, according to factory claims, while the top speed can be lifted from 250km/h to 280km/h if you opt for the M Driver’s Package. In another nod to purist driving, the BMW M2 will be optionally available with a six-speed manual gearbox, although the default tranny will be the familiar eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox that does things a little faster. The manual will add just 0.2s to your 0-100 time, assuming you’re snap-changing skills are up to scratch.

As you’d expect, BMW has achieved an almost-perfect 50:50 weight distribution for the new M2, and there is a raft of sophisticated chassis technology to keep things happy through the bends. BMW’s rear axle Active M Differential, which can generate a locking effect of up to 100%, comes as standard on this car. Not only does it improve the power transfer when you’re accelerating out of corners, but it also helps maintain traction when the left and right wheels are faced with different levels of adhesion. Adaptive M suspension, with electronically controlled dampers, is also part of the deal here, as is the variable-ratio M Servotronic steering and specially-adapted stability control with M Dynamic mode.

Buyers can also expect a mixed-size wheel and tyre package, with the BMW M2 featuring 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch rear wheels, while track-focused tyres are available as an option. And one thing’s for sure, you’re not going to mistake the M2 for a regular 2 Series out on the street. The M2 comes with a redesigned front bumper that includes a bigger frameless grille with horizontal slats, as well as larger headlight clusters and lower air intakes. Moving to the side and rear, you’ll see unique side skirts, flared wheel arches and M-specific rear fender and bumper designs that lend a bulging look to the rear end. There’s a choice of five exterior colours, including the Tornado Red and Zandvoort Blue hues that are unique to this model, and an M Carbon Fibre roof, which shaves off 6kg, is available as an option.

