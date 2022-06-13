New BMW M2 teased again, initial engine info released

Munich - BMW’s M division has released some new teaser images of the new-generation M2 Coupe, along with some initial engine details and confirmation that the newcomer will be fully unveiled in October. Sadly, they’re not telling us how powerful it will be just yet, but the Bavarian carmaker has stated that it boasts a similar performance level to the outgoing M2 CS, with power coming from a version of the familiar 3.0-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine that powers the latest-generation M3 and M4.

For the record the current M2 CS offers 331kW and 550Nm, which is up 29kW on the regular M2 Competition. BMW has also confirmed that the new M2 will be offered with a choice of six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic gearboxes, with power going to the rear wheels only. An adaptive M chassis and powerful braking system are also promised for the new model. There will be some enticing extras available too, including a carbon roof and carbon bucket seats.

There’s no word yet on a new M2 CS but it would seem inevitable once the hype surrounding the regular M2 has died down, and it’s probably going to boast a power output similar to today’s M4. The new BMW M2 is currently undergoing final track testing in Austria. “With just a few months remaining until the world premiere of the new BMW M2, the final test phase in the development of the new high-performance car is in full swing,” BMW said.

“The new BMW M2 offers thoroughbred racing technology for the roads. In keeping with its affinity with the racetrack, the car’s driving dynamics were subjected to an intensive test at the Salzburgring in Austria.” All will be revealed in October. IOL Motoring