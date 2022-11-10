New Citroen C5 Aircross touches down: SA pricing and specs

Johannesburg - Featuring a fresh look and redesigned cabin, the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross is now available in South Africa. As before the Tiguan-sized French SUV is offered in two specification flavours, with the Feel model kicking things off at R633 900 and the Shine flagship commanding R683 900.

Both models are powered by the familiar 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine that offers 121kW and 240Nm. In addition to the fresh front and rear styling, and new 18-inch Diamond-Cut alloys, the C5 Aircross also gains a redesigned cockpit, featuring a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, on the Shine model. The facelifted C5 also receives Citroen’s new-generation Advanced Comfort seats. In terms of grade specification, the Feel model ships with black and grey cloth seats, while standard features include a six-speaker, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-inch customisable digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear park distance control and Drive Mode Select.

Over and above that, and the larger 10-inch touchscreen, the Shine receives an automated, foot-operated tailgate as well as a reverse camera, auto-dimming interior mirror, Pollen Filter and Active Odour Filter and push-button start. In addition to that, the flagship model gains an array of driver assist features, including Active Safety Brake, Lane-Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Speed Limit Recognition and 180-degree park assist. Both versions are sold with a five-year or 100 000km maintenance plan and warranty.

Citroen C5 Aircross Prices (November 2022) 1.6T Feel 121kW - R633 900 1.6T Shine 121kW - R683 900