Gaydon, England - Aston Martin’s DBS Superleggera is now available in Volante format and the sports car maker believes it has created the most beautiful flagship drop top on the market, but we’ll let you be the judge of that. The rest of the package is as per the tin-top variant, with power coming from a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 that pushes 533kW at 6500rpm and 900Nm from 1800 revs. With a top speed of 340km/h, it is officially the fastest convertible that Aston Martin has ever produced, and it’s also rather quick off the mark, with 0-100km/h coming up in 3.6 seconds (just 0.2 seconds slower than the coupe) and 200km/h is reached in 6.7 seconds.

All that urge is transmitted to the back wheels via a carbon-fibre prop shaft and rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Of course, Superleggera means ‘super light’ and this Volante lives up to that claim with its latest generation lightweight bonded aluminium structure clad with carbon-fibre body panels. Like the coupe model it’s an aerodynamic masterpiece too, and although the Aeroblade II aerodynamic system had to be modified to accommodate the fabric roof, the Volante still produces 177kg of downforce, which is just 3kg less than the coupe.

As per tradition, Aston Martin went for a fabric roof here, this one incorporating eight layers of insulation materials. The roof can be electrically operated from inside the car or by remote within a two-metre radius, and it can open in 14 seconds and close in 16, according to Aston Martin.

“There is nothing on earth that compares to the roar of an Aston Martin V12 and I believe that the DBS Superleggera Volante provides one of the greatest sensory experiences in the automotive world,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer enthsed.

“This is truly a testament to the no compromise approach of our engineers and designers, to deliver the two key aspects of a convertible Super GT. Exceptional performance in an irresistible form, DBS Superleggera has justifiably won the hearts and minds of Super GT lovers the world over, and the Volante takes this concept to the next level”.

IOL Motoring



