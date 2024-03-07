New Isuzu D-Max X-Rider double cab launched in South Africa

When the new-generation D-Max was launched in 2022 some Isuzu fans were disappointed that there was no X-Rider model in the range. With its sporty exterior and interior touches and mid-range pricing, the X-Rider was a popular fixture in the previous range, and now it’s being offered in the latest D-Max for the first time.

Available in three 1.9-litre double cab configurations, pitched between the LS and LSE variants, the new X-Rider is priced at R640,500 in manual 4x2 guise, with the auto coming in at R659,200, and there’s also a 4x4 auto version that will set you back by R740,700. Interestingly the original X-Rider double cab cost R366,000 when it launched back in 2016, which is around R520,000 in today’s money according to the Inflationcalc app. The new X-Rider models cost R55,000 more than the equivalent LS models that they’re based on, and for that you receive a glut of unique features inside and out.

On the outside you can tell the X-Rider apart by its 18-inch ‘diamond cut’ alloy wheels, gloss black grille with red Isuzu lettering, LED headlights and taillights and X-Rider badging on the front doors and tailgate. What’s more the Isuzu decal on the latter is now black. Four exterior colours are on offer - Red Pinel, Islay Gray, Mercury Silver and Splash White - and all feature contrasting black treatment for the door handles, mirror caps and curved sports bar. Red accents run throughout the cabin, including red stitching for the seats, which upgrade from the LS model’s cloth upholstery to full leather. You’ll also find ‘X’ logos on the front seat headrests and on the dashboard above the glovebox, while the headlining is black in this exclusive model.

As per the LS model that it’s based on, standard interior features include cruise control, rear park assist with reverse camera, rear USB ports and a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system. For now the X-Rider is available only with Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine option, which produces 110kW and 350Nm. Both the manual and automatic gearbox options are six-speed units. “The new D-Max X-Rider is all about image, style and capability, and is a great choice for discerning customers that want something special,” says Isuzu SA product planning department executive Kevin Fouche.

“The X-Rider will attract a lot of attention, but to offer value to our customer the new X-Rider is based on the mid-range 1.9 Ddi LS models with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions in 4x2 form, and a 4x4 automatic for adventurous customers heading off the beaten track.” For after-sales peace of mind the X-Rider is sold with a five-year or 120,000km warranty and five-year or 90,000km service plan. Isuzu D-Max Double Cab Pricing (March 2024)

1.9 TD L 4x2 manual - R550,900 1.9 TD L 4x2 auto - R568,500 1.9 TD LS 4x2 manual - R585,100

1.9 TD LS 4x2 auto - R603,800 1.9 TD X-Rider 4x2 manual - R640,500 1.9 TD L 4x4 manual - R652,400

1.9 TD X-Rider 4x2 auto - R659,200 1.9 TD LS 4x4 auto - R685,200 1.9 TD X-Rider 4x4 auto - R740,700

3.0 TD LS 4x4 manual - R764,000 3.0 TD LS 4x4 auto - R781,600 3.0 TD LSE 4x2 auto - R821,700

3.0 TD V-Cross 4x2 auto - R859,800 3.0 TD LSE 4x4 auto - R869,500 3.0 TD V-Cross 4x4 auto - R908,600