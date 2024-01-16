The locally inspired X-Rider was a popular fixture in the previous Isuzu D-Max range, largely thanks to its combination of sporty styling and a relatively affordable price tag. After starting life as a special edition, its popularity led to it becoming a permanent fixture in the line-up, so it makes sense that Isuzu would want to repeat its success with the latest generation bakkie that was introduced here in 2022.

It might have taken its sweet time getting here, but the new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider will finally be launched in February. Ahead of that, pricing for the new model has surfaced on vehicle information website Duoporta and as expected the new spec grades slots above the LS and below the LSE. It’s available in three 1.9-litre configurations, with the X-Rider 4x2 kicking things off at R640,500 in manual guise and R659,200 as an auto. There’s also a 4x4 auto version on the menu for R740,700.

This represents a premium of around R55,000 over the equivalent LS models that they’re based on, and for that you get a number of unique features inside and out that aim for a sportier look and feel. The exterior design package includes 18-inch ‘diamond cut’ alloy wheels, a gloss black grille with red Isuzu lettering, LED headlights and taillights and X-Rider badges on the front doors and tailgate, which also receives a black Isuzu decal. Customers can choose from four exterior colours - Red Pinel, Islay Gray, Mercury Silver and Splash White - and all feature contrasting black treatment for the door handles, mirror caps and curved sports bar.

Moving inside, red accents run throughout the cabin to remind you that you are in an X-Rider, and this includes red stitching for the leather seats. You’ll also find ‘X’ logos on the front seat headrests and on the dashboard above the glovebox, while the headlining is black in this exclusive model. Being based on the LS-spec D-Max, standard interior features include cruise control, rear park assist with reverse camera, rear USB ports and a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with Wi-Fi compatibility. As mentioned, the new X-Rider is currently only available with Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine option, which offers 110kW and 350Nm. Both the manual and automatic gearbox options are six-speed units.

“The new D-Max X-Rider is all about image, style and capability, and is a great choice for discerning customers that want something special,” says Isuzu SA product planning department executive Kevin Fouche. “The X-Rider will attract a lot of attention, but to offer value to our customer the new X-Rider is based on the mid-range 1.9 Ddi LS models with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions in 4x2 form, and a 4x4 automatic for adventurous customers heading off the beaten track.” As with the other Isuzu D-Max models, the X-Rider is sold with a five-year or 120,000km warranty and five-year or 90,000km service plan.

Isuzu D-Max Double Cab Pricing (January 2024) 1.9 TD L 4x2 manual - R550,900 1.9 TD L 4x2 auto - R568,500

1.9 TD LS 4x2 manual - R585,100 1.9 TD LS 4x2 auto - R603,800 1.9 TD X-Rider 4x2 manual - R640,500

1.9 TD L 4x4 manual - R652,400 1.9 TD X-Rider 4x2 auto - R659,200 1.9 TD LS 4x4 auto - R685,200

1.9 TD X-Rider 4x4 auto - R740,700 3.0 TD LS 4x4 manual - R764,000 3.0 TD LS 4x4 auto - R781,600

3.0 TD LSE 4x2 auto - R821,700 3.0 TD V-Cross 4x2 auto - R859,800 3.0 TD LSE 4x4 auto - R869,500